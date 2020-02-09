Amihan to bring cloudy skies with rains in Luzon, Visayas areas on Sunday

MANILA, Philippines — It is advisable to bring umbrellas and raincoats as cloudy skies and light rains are expected over Luzon and other areas in Visayas due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan,” state weather bureau said.

In a 4 a.m. weather forecast, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said the amihan will bring cloudy skies with scattered rains over Cagayan Valley, Cordillera Administrative Region, Bicol Region, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, and Oriental Mindoro.

Cloudy skies with light rains will persist over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon caused by the northeast monsoon.

The rest of Luzon and Eastern Visayas, likewise, will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the amihan.

In Mindanao and remaining areas of Visayas, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rains will be experienced due to localized thunderstorms.

Pagasa also warned of possible flash floods and landslides in areas that would experience scattered moderate to heavy rains.

As of Saturday, Pagasa recorded the lowest temperature of 24°C at 6 a.m. while it recorded a maximum temperature of 30.4°C at 1 p.m.

