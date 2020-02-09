Amihan to continue affecting Luzon and Visayas

MANILA, Philippines – The northeast monsoon, or amihan, will continue to affect the weather in Luzon and Visayas in the next 24 hours, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) reported Sunday afternoon.

Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rains, with the possibility of flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains.

Amihan will also bring cloudy skies with light rains over Metro Manila, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Eastern Visayas, the rest of Central Luzon and Calabarzon, Marinduque, Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Aklan, and Capiz.

The rest of Luzon and Visayas will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains also due to the amihan.

Meanwhile, Mindanao will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms, with possible flash floods or landslides due to severe thunderstorms.

Because of strong winds brought by amihan, gale warning is up along the northern and eastern seaboard of Luzon, and the eastern seaboard of Visayas. Small fishing vessels are not allowed to sail due to waves reaching 4.5 meters high.

Temperatures in the next three days will be relatively warmer. Metro Manila temperature will be at 23°C to 31°C, while in Baguio City, it will be at 14°C to 23° C.

No low pressure area is being monitored by the state weather bureau inside and outside the Philippine area of responsibility.

