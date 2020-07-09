AMLC pushes for effective anti-terror law

The newly signed anti-terror law should be implemented effectively to prevent the Philippines from being included in the list of countries identified as risks to the international financial system, according to the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

In a statement on Wednesday night, the AMLC said the signing of Republic Act 11479 or the Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 (ATA) will give the country an opportunity to demonstrate progress in fulfilling its international commitments.

“It must be remembered that it is not enough to pass the ATA into law because the Philippines is being assessed both on technical and effectiveness compliance. The country must also demonstrate effective implementation of the ATA before the observation period ends in February 2021,” it added.

To recall, the Philippines is under a 12-month observation period by the Financial Action Task Force on Money Laundering, which supposedly ends in October this year but was extended up to February 2021 in light of the pandemic.

The country’s financial intelligence unit has pointed out that the observation period is the last opportunity for the Philippine authorities to address deficiencies to avoid gray-listing.

Besides the ATA, the same attention and commitment must be given to amendments to the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001 (AMLA), as amended, it added.

“If the Philippines fails to enact the necessary amendments and demonstrate effective implementation of the same, it will be gray-listed,” it added, stressing that the Philippines will be publicly identify as a high-risk jurisdiction with strategic anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing deficiencies,” the AMLC stressed.

It said gray-listing will have a negative impact on the reputation of the economy and the cost of doing business with its citizens, both as an individual and a juridical entity.

Countries currently included in the gray list are the Bahamas, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Iceland, Mongolia, Pakistan, Panama, Syria, Trinidad and Tobago, Yemen, and Zimbabwe. On the other hand, the countries included in the “black-list” are Iran and North Korea.