Amsterdam based Hilco Industrial Acquisitions announced today the Sale of Surplus Equipment of the formerly owned HANJIN PHILIPPINES SHIPYARD

NORTHBROOK, Ill., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Amsterdam based Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, an operating company of US based Hilco Global, announced today the Sale of Surplus Equipment of the formerly owned HANJIN PHILIPPINES SHIPYARD, located in Subic Bay, Philippines, following its strategic acquisition.

Consistently with the new business direction of revitalizing the operations of the renowned Shipyard into a Multi-Purpose Facility, Surplus Assets are now up for Sale on HilcoBid.com

Hanjin Philippines Shipyard recognized among the 10th Largest Shipyards in the world. With 300 Ha/740 Acres of area for the entire manufacturing unit and 35000 Staff employed during the height of the Shipyard. Equipment in this sale are installed new from 2007 to 2009 at the shipyard. Hanjin successfully built the first ship in 2009 at the shipyard.

Featured Equipment –

Goliath-, Jib (Dockyard)-, Bridge Type-, Gantry and Overhead Cranes,

CNC Plasma-, Oxygen Cutting Machines, Hydr. Shipyard Presses, Panel- & T-Bar Fabrication Lines,

5000+ Welders, Welding Cable,

5000+ Dockyard Equipment,

100+ Forklifts,

Hydr.- & Crawler Cranes, Aerial Platforms, Boomstackers, Tractor & Trailers, Trucks, Vans, Buses, Cars and much more.

Vessels; Tugboats, High Speed Passenger Vessels, Roll-on Roll-off Passenger/Transport Vessels

Robert Bouland, CEO at Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, stated, “This sale represents an outstanding opportunity for buyers seeking to purchase high-quality shipbuilding equipment.” Bouland also mentioned that they expect significant interest from Asia and the Americas and are open to considering offers to purchase a comprehensive package of substantial assets.

To arrange an inspection, access more detailed information about the assets which are being sold, or learn specific details on the sales process, please contact: Margot Ter Bogt (mterbogt@hilcoglobal.com)

About Hilco Industrial Acquisitions: Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, (www.hilcohia.com ) is based in Amsterdam in the Netherlands and provides industrial asset acquisition and disposition services, specializing in machinery, equipment and inventory auctions and negotiated sales. It sells a broad range of industrial assets found in manufacturing, wholesale, and distribution companies. The company buys and sells assets through on-site, online and combination webcast auction sale events as well as negotiated (private treaty) sales. In addition to providing services on a fee or commission basis, Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, puts capital at risk and often acquires assets or provides guarantees.

Hilco Industrial Acquisitions, is part of Northbrook, Illinois-based Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com), the world’s leading authority on maximizing the value of business assets by delivering valuation, monetization, and advisory solutions to an international marketplace. Hilco Global operates more than twenty specialized business units offering services that include asset valuation and appraisal, retail and industrial inventory acquisition.