Amway product relevance in times of pandemic

Amway products proved to be more relevant than ever during this time of community quarantine, where consumers have embraced a lifestyle of self-care.

AMWAY Philippines, local unit of the global direct selling company, highlights the relevance of its product portfolio as well as its ability to swiftly adapt to rapid environmental changes as key factors in thriving during these uncertain times.

While the pandemic has already seen a number of businesses suffer from the challenges it brought, Amway was able to not only stay afloat but even thrust forward amid the crisis.

“A significant pillar of our business at Amway has always been in personal health and wellness. This has proven to be more relevant than ever during this time of community quarantine, where consumers have embraced a lifestyle of self-care,” Amway Philippines Country Manager Leni Olmedo said.

As the pandemic caused major shifts in consumer trends toward immunity and self-care, Amway found itself in a good position to readily respond to these needs with its health, personal and home care products.

Besides Nutrilite health supplements, it also offers Artistry Studio skin care and cosmetics that promote a healthy and empowered lifestyle.

Its direct sellers or Amway Business Owners (ABOs) had to shift from face-to-face interactions to video calls.

“We saw that the platform may have changed to digital, but the core of business-building through strong personal connections remained the same,” she shared, adding that an online approach poses as opportunity to attract even more participants in virtual programs since it does not adhere to time and location.

“Timely information helped our ABOs navigate their businesses in the midst of uncertainty. We strongly believe that during these difficult times, it’s important to be visible and transparent, even if the message is not what people would like to hear,” Olmedo ended.