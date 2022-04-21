Amy Shark Adds A Stack Of New Shows To Her Regional Tour

Amy Shark has come through for her fans out in the regions, chalking up her 2022 regional tour to a whopping 60 shows!
The tour, announced in March, has already sold out in many areas so to meet demand, Amy and her team have worked overtime to get some more dates in the back. The new shows now take in venues in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria – and look, if they follow suit, these tickets are gonna fly.
“You guys have blown me away by your response to my shows,” Amy has said. “and to all my incredible fans who’ve asked me to add your town to my tour – these new shows are for you, we now play 60 shows over 4 months and I can’t wait to see you there!”
Along with the new shows, Amy’s gig in Karratha has now been upgraded to meet the demand.
Tickets for all the new gigs are on sale from 10am Friday 22 April here. Check out the full dates below!
Amy Shark Australian Tour 2022
- Wednesday 18 May – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury (new show)
- Thursday 19 May – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury (sold out)
- Friday 20 May – Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah
- Saturday 21 May – The River, Margaret River (sold out)
- Sunday 22 May – The River, Margaret River
- Thursday 26 May – Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany (sold out)
- Friday 27 May – Esperance Civic Centre, Esperance (sold out)
- Saturday 28 May – Goldfields Art Centre, Kalgoorlie (sold out)
- Sunday 29 May – Cummins Theatre, Merredin (sold out)
- Tuesday 31 May – Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton (sold out)
- Thursday 2 June – Red Earth Arts Precinct, Karratha (outdoors, venue upgrade)
- Saturday 4 June – The Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome
- Thursday 9 June – Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin
- Thursday 23 June – Saraton Theatre, Grafton (new show)
- Friday 24 June – C.Ex Coffs, Coffs Harbour (new show)
- Saturday 25 June – TRECC, Tamworth (new show)
- Sunday 26 June – The Garden Hotel, Dubbo
- Tuesday 28 June – BMEC, Bathurst (sold out)
- Wednesday 29 June – The Art House, Wyong (sold out)
- Thursday 30 June – Glasshouse, Port Macquarie (new show)
- Friday 1 July – Civic Theatre, Newcastle (new show)
- Saturday 2 July – Civic Theatre, Newcastle (sold out)
- Monday 4 July – Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga (sold out)
- Tuesday 5 July – Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga (sold out)
- Wednesday 6 July – Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith (sold out)
- Thursday 7 July – Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra
- Friday 8 July – Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra (sold out)
- Saturday 9 July – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury (sold out)
- Sunday 10 July – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury (new show)
- Tuesday 12 July – WPACC, Wangaratta (sold out)
- Thursday 14 July – Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton
- Friday 15 July – Burrinja Cultural Centre, Upwey (new show)
- Saturday 16 July – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon (sold out)
- Sunday 17 July – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon (sold out)
- Tuesday 19 July – Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool (sold out)
- Wednesday 20 July – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo (sold out)
- Thursday 21 July – Wendouree Centre for Performing Arts, Ballarat
- Friday 22 July – Horsham Town Hall, Horsham (sold out)
- Saturday 23 July – Costa Hall, Geelong
- Sunday 24 July – Costa Hall, Geelong (new show)
- Wednesday 27 July – Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura (sold out)
- Thursday 28 July – The Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda
- Friday 29 July – Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla (sold out)
- Saturday 30 July – Chaffey Theatre, Renmark (sold out)
- Sunday 31 July – Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mount Gambier (sold out)
- Tuesday 2 August – Princess Theatre, Launceston
- Thursday 4 August – Parnaple Arts Centre, Devonport (sold out)
- Friday 5 August – City Hall/Mac O2, Hobart
- Thursday 11 August – The Events Centre, Caloundra (new show)
- Friday 19 August – Civic Centre, Biloela
- Saturday 20 August – Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg (sold out)
- Sunday 21 August – Gladstone Entertainment & Convention Centre, Gladstone
- Wednesday 24 August – Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton
- Thursday 25 August – MECC, Mackay
- Friday 26 August – Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville
- Monday 29 August – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns