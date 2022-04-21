Amy Shark Adds A Stack Of New Shows To Her Regional Tour

Amy Shark has come through for her fans out in the regions, chalking up her 2022 regional tour to a whopping 60 shows!

The tour, announced in March, has already sold out in many areas so to meet demand, Amy and her team have worked overtime to get some more dates in the back. The new shows now take in venues in New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria – and look, if they follow suit, these tickets are gonna fly.

“You guys have blown me away by your response to my shows,” Amy has said. “and to all my incredible fans who’ve asked me to add your town to my tour – these new shows are for you, we now play 60 shows over 4 months and I can’t wait to see you there!”

Along with the new shows, Amy’s gig in Karratha has now been upgraded to meet the demand.

Tickets for all the new gigs are on sale from 10am Friday 22 April here. Check out the full dates below!

Amy Shark Australian Tour 2022