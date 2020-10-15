Amy Shark Announced As Headliner For NRL Grand Final

In an iconic year for grand final entertainment, Amy Shark has now been announced as the headliner for the NRL grand final. The Gold Coast indie pop star is set to warm up Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on Sunday, 25th October.

“It’s been a really tough year for Rugby League and live entertainment so I’m really excited to be bringing the band and crew together for this exciting pre-match performance,” says Amy Shark.

“I can’t wait to celebrate the finalists on the field and bring some live music to homes across Australia.”

“I think it’s a great, big opportunity and I feel super honoured. I would look forward to any gig right now but to play to 40,000 at the stadium and a few a million people on TV is great,” Shark told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I am glad they have picked a female pop artist to play at a super masculine game like this.”

While NRL CEO Andrew Abdo says, “Amy’s career has sky-rocketed in recent years and she is now one of Australia’s most popular artists.

“Having Amy as our pre-game entertainment is a tribute to the success of a talented Australian artist who is also part of the rugby league family.”

Last year saw One Republic perform while Gang Of Youths was the year before’s entertainment.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]

NRL Grand Final 2020

Headlined by Amy Shark

Sunday, 25th October

ANZ Stadium, Sydney

Tickets: Official Website