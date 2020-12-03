Amy Shark Announces New Album ‘Cry Forever’ And 2021 Tour, Shares New Single

After releasing a pair of singles this year (‘Everybody Rise’ and Travis Barker collab ‘C’MON’) and nabbing two awards at this year’s ARIAs, Amy Shark has announced her much-anticipated sophomore album.
It’s called Cry Forever and is set to arrive April 30th, 2021 via Wonderlick/Sony. Pre-orders are available now.
The announcement arrives alongside a new single from Shark titled ‘All the Lies About Me’ – listen to that below.
Shark wrote and recorded the follow-up to 2018 debut Love Monster between the US, UK, New Zealand and the singer-songwriter’s home studio on the Gold Coast, working with producers like Dann Hume, M-Phaez, Joel Little and more. The 13-track album also includes a collaboration with Australian country royalty Keith Urban.
“I am so proud of this album and it’s time to hand these songs over to the fans,” commented Shark in a statement. “These are some of the most personal and confronting songs I’ve ever written, and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.”
To coincide with the news, Shark has also announced she’ll be embarking on a national headline arena tour next year.
The songwriter will play seven shows around the country in June and July 2021, with stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets for that go on sale next Friday, 11th December at 10am local time via Shark’s website.
See tour details – and listen to ‘All the Lies About Me’ – below.
<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>
[embedded content]
Amy Shark ‘Cry Forever’ Tour 2021
Saturday, 12th June
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Tickets: Official website
Friday, 18th June
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tickets: Official website
Saturday, 19th June
Wrest Point Lawns, Hobart
Tickets: Official website
Friday, 25th June
HOTA, Gold Coast
Tickets: Official website
Saturday, 26th June
Riverstage, Brisbane
Tickets: Official website
Thursday, 1st July
AEC Theatre, Adelaide
Tickets: Official website
Saturday, 3rd July
RAC Arena, Perth
Tickets: Official website