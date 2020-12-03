Amy Shark Announces New Album ‘Cry Forever’ And 2021 Tour, Shares New Single

After releasing a pair of singles this year (‘Everybody Rise’ and Travis Barker collab ‘C’MON’) and nabbing two awards at this year’s ARIAs, Amy Shark has announced her much-anticipated sophomore album.

It’s called Cry Forever and is set to arrive April 30th, 2021 via Wonderlick/Sony. Pre-orders are available now.

The announcement arrives alongside a new single from Shark titled ‘All the Lies About Me’ – listen to that below.

Shark wrote and recorded the follow-up to 2018 debut Love Monster between the US, UK, New Zealand and the singer-songwriter’s home studio on the Gold Coast, working with producers like Dann Hume, M-Phaez, Joel Little and more. The 13-track album also includes a collaboration with Australian country royalty Keith Urban.

“I am so proud of this album and it’s time to hand these songs over to the fans,” commented Shark in a statement. “These are some of the most personal and confronting songs I’ve ever written, and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

To coincide with the news, Shark has also announced she’ll be embarking on a national headline arena tour next year.

The songwriter will play seven shows around the country in June and July 2021, with stops in Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth. Tickets for that go on sale next Friday, 11th December at 10am local time via Shark’s website.

See tour details – and listen to ‘All the Lies About Me’ – below.

Amy Shark ‘Cry Forever’ Tour 2021

Saturday, 12th June

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tickets: Official website

Friday, 18th June

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tickets: Official website

Saturday, 19th June

Wrest Point Lawns, Hobart

Tickets: Official website

Friday, 25th June

HOTA, Gold Coast

Tickets: Official website

Saturday, 26th June

Riverstage, Brisbane

Tickets: Official website

Thursday, 1st July

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Tickets: Official website

Saturday, 3rd July

RAC Arena, Perth

Tickets: Official website