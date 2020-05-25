Amy Shark Announces New Single ‘Everybody Rise’

After two years without a hint of new music, Gold Coast superstar Amy Shark has announced her return with news of her forthcoming single ‘Everybody Rise’.

Shark teased the track on social media over the weekend, so fans knew something was coming, but she finally divulged more information on social media this morning. Most importantly, ‘Everybody Rise’ will be out Friday, 5th June.

“I haven’t put any music out in 2 years or something, mainly because I wanted to make sure this next body of work wasn’t just different from the last stuff,” Shark said.

“I wanted it to be, like, better and bigger and the best that, you know, I possibly could do. I feel like I really challenged myself.”

‘Everybody Rise’ will be Shark’s first bit of new music since the hugely successful 2018 release of her debut album Love Monster.

Watch Shark’s announcement below.