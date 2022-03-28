Amy Shark Announces Sprawling Winter Regional Tour

Amy Shark has announced the 42-date See U Somewhere Australia Tour 2022. The sprawling run of regional dates kicks off in May and carries on until the end of August.

Shark’s See U Somewhere tour will commence just after the one year anniversary of the Gold Coast singer-songwriter’s second album, Cry Forever. The album debuted at #1 in the ARIA Top 50 Albums chart and was nominated for seven ARIA Awards, including Album of the Year and Best Artist.

In early March, Shark brought the Cry Forever metropolitan tour to a close in front of 14,000 fans at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena. The artist’s 2019 regional tour won the ARIA Award for Best Australian Live Act.

Amy Shark See U Somewhere Tour 2022

Thu 19 May – Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury, WA

Fri 20 May – Mandurah Performing Arts Centre, Mandurah, WA

Sat 21 May – The River, Margaret River, WA

Thu 26 May – Albany Entertainment Centre, Albany, WA

Fri 27 May – Esperance Civic Centre, Esperance, WA

Sat 28 May – Goldfields Art Centre, Kalgoorlie, WA

Sun 29 May – Cummins Theatre, Merredin, WA

Tue 31 May – Queens Park Theatre, Geraldton, WA

Thu 2 Jun – Red Earth Arts Precinct (Theatre), Karratha, WA

Sat 4 Jun – The Roebuck Bay Hotel, Broome, WA

Thu 9 Jun – Darwin Entertainment Centre, Darwin, NT

Sun 26 Jun – The Garden Hotel, Dubbo, NSW

Tue 28 Jun – Bmec, Bathurst, NSW

Wed 29 Jun – The Art House Wyong, Wyong, NSW

Sat 2 Jul – Civic Theatre, Newcastle, NSW

Tue 5 Jul – Wagga Wagga Civic Theatre, Wagga Wagga, NSW

Wed 6 Jul – Griffith Regional Theatre, Griffith, NSW

Fri 8 Jul – Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra, ACT

Sat 9 Jul – Albury Entertainment Centre, Albury, NSW

Tue 12 Jul – Wpacc, Wangaratta, VIC

Thu 14 Jul – Riverlinks Eastbank, Shepparton, VIC

Sat 16 Jul – Gippsland Performing Arts Centre, Traralgon, VIC

Tue 19 Jul – Lighthouse Theatre, Warrnambool, VIC

Wed 20 Jul – Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo, VIC

Thu 21 Jul – Wendouree Centre For Performing Arts, Ballarat/Wendouree, VIC

Fri 22 Jul – Horsham Town Hall, Horsham, VIC

Sat 23 Jul – Costa Hall, Geelong, VIC

Wed 27 Jul – Mildura Arts Centre, Mildura, VIC

Thu 28 Jul – The Barossa Arts Centre, Tanunda, SA

Fri 29 Jul – Middleback Arts Centre, Whyalla Norrie, SA

Sat 30 Jul – Chaffey Theatre, Renmark, SA

Sun 31 Jul – Sir Robert Helpmann Theatre, Mt Gambier, SA

Tue 2 Aug – Princess Theatre, Launceston, TAS

Thu 4 Aug – Parnaple Arts Centre, Devenport, TAS

Fri 5 Aug – Hobart City Hall / Mac 02, Hobart, TAS

Fri 19 Aug – Biloela Civic Centre, Biloela, QLD

Sat 20 Aug – Moncrieff Entertainment Centre, Bundaberg, QLD

Sun 21 Aug – Gladstone Entertainment & Convention Centre, Gladstone, QLD

Wed 24 Aug – Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton, QLD

Thu 25 Aug – Mecc, Mackay, QLD

Fri 26 Aug – Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville, QLD

Mon 29 Aug – Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Tickets on sale at 10am local time on Wednesday, 30th March from amyshark.com.