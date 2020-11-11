Amy Shark Calls On QLD Premier To Stop “Playing With Emotions” & “Open The Borders Now”

National indie-pop treasure (and occasional Travis Barker collaborator) Amy Shark has weighed in on the COVID-19 border wars currently embroiling a number of our state leaders, calling on Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk in particular to unlock Queensland.

The recently re-elected sunshine state figurehead has repeatedly ignored calls from interstate leaders to chill QLD’s tough border regulations, despite us being able to count on one hand the number of community transmissions of COVID-19 in NSW & VIC for weeks now.

Queensland’s border still remains slammed shut to Victorians and those from the “Greater Sydney” area of NSW, and Palaszczuk has hinted that the rules could be relaxed by Christmas, if case numbers remain low.

But Sharkie isn’t impressed by the Premier’s cryptic crosswords.

“Look I love Christmas but what does Xmas have to do with borders being opened?” the singer tweeted today.

“Are we playing with emotions or focusing solely on health advice? Xmas shouldn’t be in any discussion regarding Covid-19. Please [Annastacia Palaszczuk], open the borders now, it’s time.”

Born & bred in the Maroon state, Shark – like many others – has been separated from her family for the duration of the pandemic & has admitted it’s been “tough”.

While you wait for news on the QLD border, you can catch Sharkie performing live at the ARIA Awards, where she’s also up for three statues, later this month.