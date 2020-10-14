Amy Shark Has Announced A New Collaborative Single With Blink-182’s Travis Barker

Amy Shark has announced her next single, ‘C’mon’, will feature contributions from none other than Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The singer-songwriter confirmed news of the single – which is due to drop next Friday, 23rd October – earlier today on social media. “This song is the greatest thing in my life right now,” she wrote. “I cannot wait for you to hear this song.”

‘C’mon’ will actually mark Shark’s second collaboration with a Blink-182 member. Her 2018 Love Monster track ‘Psycho’ featured the band’s Mark Hoppus.

“Yeah, honestly I think until the day I die, when his verse comes in I’ll just break into this big, dirty grin because I just love it,” Shark told Music Feeds back in 2018. “I just can’t believe that I did it. It’s just such a big moment for me. I have a song with one of my absolute heroes in punk!”

The single will also mark the second song Shark has released this year, with the track arriving four months after ‘Everybody Rise’.

In August, Shark delivered a breathtaking performance of the track at the Sydney Opera House as part of ABC’s live music series The Sound. Shark performed the rendition with acoustic guitar, backed by the Australian Girls Choir.