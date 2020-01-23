Amy Shark Has Been Writing New Tunes With Ed Sheeran

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 24, 2020

We haven’t heard new music from the Gold Coast gal since mid-2018 but Amy Shark has revealed new tunes are on its way, crafted alongside one very sought out collaborator.

Love Monster, which snagged a #1 position on the ARIA charts, was the last release we got from Shark. Now, she’s let us know that she’s writing music with Ed Sheeran.

Amy Shark is no stranger to a collab having worked with the likes of Mark Hoppus, The Chainsmokers, Billy Corgan… Now she’s spending time in the UK writing tunes with Ed Sheeran.

She shared the news last night via Instagram.

“I know I have been quiet on the topic of new music but I can today let you know that this shark is about to start circling,” she shared alongside a pic of her and the UK superstar.

The news comes after Ed Sheeran said he’d be taking some time off, after touring the world for two years. Sheeran’s track ‘Shape of You’ was also recently dubbed the most streamed track of the decade.

Amy Shark is set to perform at the bloody huge Fire Fight Australia concert, alongside Michael Bublé and 5 Seconds of Summer, who were announced yesterday.

Have a listen to ‘I Said Hi’ below.