Amy Shark, John Butler, Stella Donnelly Announced For New Queensland Festival This November

Amy Shark, John Butler, The Cat Empire and more lead the bill for the newly-announced To The Point festival, which will take place this November at Sandstone Point Hotel in Queensland.

The Beautiful Girls and Stella Donnelly round out the lineup for the event, which is scheduled to take place Saturday, 7th November.

“There has never been a more crucial time for people to support the hard-hit entertainment industry after COVID-19 health concerns shut down all live gigs for the better half of 2020,” reads a statement from organisers.

“After months couped up inside, event organisers at To The Point are excited to give people something to look forward to!”

The announcement comes after several Queensland venues announced they would be reopening for socially-distanced gigs next month. Brisbane favourite The Zoo will relaunch with a series called The Zoo Goes Anti-Social, which will see performances from Butterfingers, Bugs, The Steele Syndicate and more. Meanwhile, The Triffid has announced a month-long festival called Cabin Fever, which will include seated outdoor gigs with a lineup that includes Bernard Fanning, Troy Cassar-Daley, Hatchie and Sweater Curse.

In New South Wales, the government has announced it will relaunch live music in November with 1,000 planned gigs in Sydney and regional areas. Paul Kelly, Tones and I, Missy Higgins, Thelma Plum, The Teskey Brothers, Jimmy Barnes, Birds of Tokyo and more are among the artists who have already signed on to perform.

Tickets for To The Point are on sale from 9am next Tuesday, 30th June.

To The Point Festival 2020

Saturday, 7th November

Sandstone Point Hotel, Queensland

Tickets: Ticketmaster

Amy Shark

The Cat Empire

John Butler

The Beautiful Girls

Stella Donnelly