Amy Taylor (Amyl and the Sniffers) Sings ‘Fuck the Pain Away’ with Peaches Live in Melbourne

Peaches rounded off her Australian tour with a raucous Melbourne show at Northcote Theatre on Wednesday, 8th March, and invited Amyl & The Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor to join her on stage for the occasion. Taylor jumped up with the Canadian artist to perform, of course, ‘Fuck The Pain Away’. You can catch footage of the moment below.

Taylor and Amyl & The Sniffers have long been fans of Peaches – the band shared a cover of ‘Fuck The Pain Away’ in March 2020 as COVID lockdowns descended on the country. Taylor reshared the cover to her Instagram story after the Peaches show, adding: “My dreamy creamys came true tonight”.

Peaches & Amy Taylor Peform ‘Fuck The Pain Away’

.@peaches ended her world tour celebrating 20 years of the Teaches of Peaches tonight in Melbourne.

Incredible show. Joyful, wild, subversive, silly, and a non stop dance.

How’d she cap it off? With Amy Taylor jumping on stage for this. ? pic.twitter.com/Up5IXS6UPS — Zan Rowe (@zanrowe) March 8, 2023

Peaches has been in the country on the 20th-anniversary tour of her classic record, The Teaches Of Peaches. She headlined the WorldPride party Ultraviolet – which featured local acts like Simona Castricum and Bec Sandridge – and dropped by Perth Festival, Mona Foma, and played a handful of other headline shows in Byron Bay and Adelaide.

Peaches with Amy Taylor

Amyl & The Sniffers released their last album Comfort To Me in 2021, which earned them two ARIA Awards for Best Group and Best Rock Album. They’re currently gearing up to join The Smashing Pumpkins’ The World is a Vampire tour, which will kick off in Brisbane in mid-April. Amyl & The Sniffers will play alongside Jane’s Addiction, RedHook, and Battlesnake on the festival tour.

