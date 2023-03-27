Amyl and The Sniffers, Liz Stringer & More to Play Live at Triple R in April

Amyl & The Sniffers and Liz Stringer are locked in to perform at Melbourne community radio station Triple R in April. Martin Frawley and The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra will also deliver sets in the station’s Performance Space, as part of the annual subscription and fundraising drive for Triple R.

Amyl & The Sniffers will jump on stage on Thursday, 6th April, kicking off the month-long series of performances that will end with Stringer on Friday, 28th April. See the full dates and details below.

Liz Stringer: ‘First Time Really Feeling’

Only Triple R subscribers will be able to attend the shows in the Performance Space – you can subscribe and support the radio station right over here. If you subscribe before the end of April, you’ll go in the draw to win a bunch of prizes that you can have a squiz at here.

Frawley, former frontman of The Twerps, will be joined on stage by a cast of Melbourne regulars, including Steph Hughes (Dick Diver), Dan Luscombe, and Dan Kelly. Frawley is set to release his new album The Wannabe in late June 2023.

Local favourite Courtney Barnett, No Zu, Vika & Linda, and Dry Cleaning jumped on stage in December for Live At RRR. Since launching in 2022, Live at RRR has featured acts like Cash Savage and the Last Drinks, Party Dozen, CLAMM, Jen Cloher, and more.

Triple R April Amnesty Shows

Amyl & The Sniffers, Thursday, 6th April – East Brunswick, Melbourne

Martin Frawley, Friday, 14th April – East Brunswick, Melbourne

The Public Opinion Afro Orchestra, Friday, 21st April – East Brunswick, Melbourne

Liz Stringer, Friday, 28th April – East Brunswick, Melbourne

Entry is only available to subcribers of Triple R. You can sign up here.

