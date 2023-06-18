An EV Assembled Within Two Hours! Gui’an Builds a Hi-tech High-end Manufacturing Base

GUIYANG, China, June 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by Huanqiu.com

The early summer hears the machines roaring in the general assembly plant of Guizhou Changjiang Automobile Co., Ltd. and witnesses the workers working with the AI operation system. The entire process of making a new energy vehicle (EV), from plugging wire harness, installing chassis, to alignment and testing, takes less than two hours.



The general assembly plant of Guizhou Changjiang Automobile Co., Ltd. (Source Guiyang Broadcasting and Television Station)

An EV is assembled within two hours! The astonishing speed is ascribed to the development of intelligent technology. In another plant nearby, some workers are busy welding car bodies. In May, the company inaugurated its welding process line, which could complete 66 assembly welding, including flooring, side walls, front wall, rear wall, and doors, in less than three days.

Four intelligent production lines, namely pressing, welding, coating, and assembly, have been put into operation, enabling the company to present electric city buses and ambulances. Furthermore, the company has made its first delivery of electric light trucks and is working on the second.

The intelligent production system plus IoT-based production facilities allow the company to produce multiple vehicle types on its high-precision production lines. “We use IT-based management systems such as PDM and ERP. In addition, we have a powertrain lab, chassis dynamometer lab, battery pack/module charging/discharging lab, and more labs for independent whole vehicles, key systems, and key parts test and verification. We also apply intelligent manufacturing technologies to the production lines, such as robotics, IoT, cloud computing, and intelligent testing equipment.” According to Chairwoman Zhou Hong, the company remains committed to the idea of “digital + intelligent + IoT technologies”, with a practical use of digital technology to streamline its intelligent management and intelligent production processes toward high-quality development.

It is learned that the company covers an area of 120 hectares with an annual output designed at 210,000 EVs. As the new trend of high-quality development, “digital economy + real economy” implies new development opportunities for new energy commercial vehicle manufacturers. Zhou Hong said her company would grasp the new opportunities brought by digital economy development and apply digital technology to its practical conditions to promote product iteration, refine intelligent manufacturing, create innovative business modes, and generate new powers for industrial development.

Gui’an New District is unveiling a new energy vehicle industry cluster. Chery (Guizhou) has concluded the pressing, welding, coating, assembly, battery-motor-control, trial plants, and public facilities for its electric truck and special-purpose vehicle production lines, with a potential production of 50,000 vehicles per year. Meanwhile, BYD has put into pilot operation its 10GWh power battery project, as evidenced by the batteries flowing on the full-automatic conveyer belt. CATL Guizhou Power and Energy Storage Battery Manufacturing Base are also under construction.

The Implementation Plan of Gui’an of Guiyang for Building a Pilot Zone for the New Highland of Open Economy (exposure draft), issued in April, stresses that Gui’an New District will stay devoted to developing the Suzhou-Gui’an and Shenzhen-Gui’an industrial parks centering on electronic information and manufacturing, advanced equipment manufacturing, new energy vehicle, and new materials industries (the key industries) to promote cooperation with parks in the Yangtze Delta Economic Zone and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Grasping the opportunities brought by the era of the digital economy, Gui’an New District focuses on the key industries and builds strong industrial parks as significant platforms for east-west collaboration to create endless vitality for open and innovative development.

In April 2023, the Shenzhen-Gui’an Industrial Park Development Co., Ltd. was founded, marking another solid stride forward in the park’s development. According to an official of the strategic development department of Gui’an Industrial Development Holding Group, the park’s industrial planning, financing planning and spatial design have been completed and its cooperation modes and relevant tasks see scope for further refinement.

He Fen, vice president of Gui’an Industrial Development Holding Group, introduced that the park will serve as a demonstrative project of open industrial cooperation in China. Guided by the principle of open collaboration and innovation, the park aims to keep pace with state policies and strategies, receive enterprises from Shenzhen, and give full play to its strengths to guide local industrial upgrading. By doing so, it is dedicated to leading high-value and differentiated development and forming strong industrial foundations and ecological loops. Supported by the established data centers in the park and region with a focus on developing a strong big data industrial chain, the park will strive to give shape to the spatial pattern of “a core, an axis, a belt, and three areas”, make itself a model of east-west collaboration, a new highland of the capital city economy, a new computing pivot of Gui’an New District, and a demonstrative park of industrial open cooperation in China.