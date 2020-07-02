An unusual barter in Isabela town—vegetables for smiles

SAN AGUSTIN, Isabela—The cost of vegetables here, grown by firefighters, is hiding behind masks—smiles.

Firefighters in this town have been giving away vegetables, for free, to villagers who are reeling from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fire Officer 1 Jamaica Servan, public information officer of the Bureau of Fire Protection here, said the firemen were inspired by other civic-oriented groups who have been helping the needy villagers.

Sarvan said the vegetables are grown at the fire station’s garden.

Villagers from Masaya Centro, Masaya Sur and nearby communities have been regularly visiting the fire station to receive their free vegetables—eggplants, okra, silk squash, tomatoes and others.

Although the villagers wear face masks to heed COVID-19 protocol, their smiles are visible through their eyes.

The station’s nine firefighters would also gather calamansi from their backyards and donate these to local government workers.

