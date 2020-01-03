Analyst: Traffic woes, water shortage affect Duterte’s approval rating in NCR

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte’s “low” approval rating in Metro Manila was attributed to citizens’ sad experience of heavy traffic and water shortage, political analyst Prof. Alex Magno explained Friday.

In the latest Pulse Asia Survey, Duterte’s approval rating the National Capital Region went down by 2 points from 80 percent in September 2019 to 78 percent in December 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

“[Duterte] lost support in Metro Manila and it is very easy to know why because people in Metro Manila are suffering from traffic congestion, water shortage. It is the worst city to live in and nobody has solution to that,” Magno said during the Pandesal Forum in Quezon City.

“Metro Manila is a source of disenchantment but disenchantment arises from factors that cannot be where normally has any clear solution to offer,” he added.

FEATURED STORIES

On October last year, NCR residents and nearby provinces were hounded with looming water crisis as the water level in Angat Dam continued to decrease.

The Management Association of the Philippines frowned at the traffic problem in Metro Manila, asking the government to solve the traffic congestion as workers, business and economy are already being affected.