Analysts estimate March inflation at 2.3%

Lower global oil prices likely dragged the inflation rate to 2.3 percent in March, according to analysts polled by The Manila Times.

Their average forecast was lower than the 2.6 percent posted in February, when consumer price growth hit a two-month low, as well as from the 3.3 percent a year ago.

This compares to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) forecast range of 2 to 2.8 percent for the month. Official inflation data is scheduled to be released on April 7.

BDO Unibank Inc. chief market strategist Jonathan Ravelas provided the highest March inflation rate outlook of 2.5 percent.

“We will continue to see accommodative policies to remain,” he said.

Meantime, economists from Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC), University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) and Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) projected a 2.4-percent consumer price growth for last month.

RCBC economist Michael Ricafort pointed out that prices of food, agricultural products other basic commodities rose in March because of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) being implemented in the entire Luzon island since March 17.

Prices of imported rice also increased recently after the drought in Thailand, and other countries restricted their rice imports to Philippines in view of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) spread that required greater emphasis on their own food security, he said.

“However, this could be more than offset by global oil prices that sharply declined to among 18-year lows recently, as this could lead to lower fuel pump prices and help keep inflation relatively lower,” Ricafort added.

Going forward, he stressed that reduced business and economic activities could fundamentally help ease inflation eventually, which could still support any further cuts in local policy rates.

UA&P economist Victor Abola, meanwhile, said the huge fall in fuel prices will more than offset the slight increase in food prices.

“I expect a 75 bps (basis points) cut in policy rate in the next Monetary Board meeting,” he added.

BPI Vice President and lead economist Emilio Neri Jr., on the other hand, did not elaborate his view.

ING Bank Manila senior economist Nicholas Antonio Mapa, for his part, believes that inflation rate in March eased to 2.3 percent.

“Lower crude oil prices pushed utilities and transport costs down. Meanwhile, ECQ induced a DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) price freeze for select basic goods and medical supply,” he said.

Security Bank Corp. Assistant Vice President and economist Robert Dan Roces, meantime, estimated a 2.2-percent consumer price growth last month.

“Prices of commodities were relatively stable for the month. Local pump prices have also gone down for the fifth consecutive week this month, tracking the decline in global oil prices,” he said.

Providing the lowest expectation of 2.1 percent was Union Bank of the Philippines chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion, who emphasized that the downward pressure on annual increases on price levels is mainly due to the collapse of global oil prices because of the disagreement between Russia and Saudi Arabia on oil supply.

The current ECQ has also impacted general demand virtually putting economic activities to a halt last March, he further said.

“First quarter 2020 inflation is well within the BSP’s target of 2.0 to 4.0 percent and expectations that inflation will continue to be benign throughout the year allows the BSP enough monetary space to deal with the negative impact of the Covid-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) pandemic,” Asuncion added.

On March 19, monetary authorities further eased the BSPs interest rates to support slowing Philippine economic growth amid the Çovid-19 pandemic that the government is trying to curb.

The BSP’s overnight borrowing, lending and deposit rates were reduced by 50 bps to 3.25 percent, 3.75 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively.

The BSP’s policy-making Monetary Board is set to review these current rates at their third policy meeting on May 21.