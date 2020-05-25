Analysts expect 25-bps cut in policy rates

Analysts forecast the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to reduce interest rates by another 25 basis points (bps) after its chief hinted another policy easing.

ING Bank Manila, University of Asia and the Pacific (UA&P) and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. (RCBC) analysts told The Manila Times that the further cut in interest rates would happen as early as next month.

“We’ve penciled in a 25-bps policy rate cut at the June meeting as BSP looks to give an added boost to economic activity once GCQ (general community quarantine) begins,” ING’s senior economist Nicholas Antonio Mapa said.

Mapa also sees BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno to “stand pat and look to fiscal policy to complement the depth and breadth of his monetary stimulus” after the cut.

UA&P economist Victor Abola, meanwhile, forecasts the reduction to come in July.

“Lower interest rate benefits everyone, especially the national government,” Abola said.

RCBC economist Michael Ricafort noted it is still possible to further cut the Bangko Sentral’s key policy rates in the coming weeks or months as supported by inflation data, which could remain slightly above 2 percent.

“Fundamentally, key local policy rates, net of taxes, should remain above the inflation,” he said.

These analyst comments were sought after Diokno remarked in a television interview with ANC on Monday that “given the subdued inflation, we might want to my cut again.”

For his part, Union Bank of the Philippines chief economist Ruben Carlo Asuncion said an additional policy rate cut is warranted if indeed May inflation comes in subdued as BSP expects.

“However, this move is contingent on more actual information on inflation. There was an uptick in the bottom 30-percent inflation level and rice prices have been on the rise year-to-date. There are upticks on fuel prices due to global movements including the Duterte tax increase on fuel,” Asuncion added.

“All these factors taken together seem to put an upward pressure on headline inflation and more data would be needed. The additional cut may have to be postponed if inflation may not actually be subdued as expected,” he continued.

Latest data showed that the country’s headline inflation rate decelerated to a five-month low of 2.2 percent in April, bringing the average rate to 2.6 percent.

Diokno has said the latest baseline forecasts indicate inflation could settle at the low-end of the government’s target range of 2 to 4 percent, at 2.0 percent for 2020 and 2.5 percent for 2021.

The central bank has so far trimmed policy rates by a total of 125 bps this year to bring overnight borrowing, lending and deposit rates to 3.25 percent, 3.75 percent and 2.75 percent, respectively.

The BSP’s policy-making Monetary Board is set to review these current rates at their fourth policy meeting on June 25.