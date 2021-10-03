Analysts see Sept inflation at 5.1%

Headline inflation likely inched up in September due to higher food and oil prices, and electricity rates, analysts polled by The Manila Times said.

Projections for the month ranged from 5.0 to 5.2 percent with a 5.1-percent average, faster than the 4.9 percent recorded in August.

Inflation in September last year settled at 2.4 percent.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) earlier forecast inflation to settle within the 4.8- to 5.6-percent range.

Official September inflation data will be released by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) on October 5.

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said inflation likely hit 5.2 percent last month.

“Our projection is 5.2 percent, mainly driven by a rise in oil, food and electricity prices,” he said.

Oil companies earlier raised the cost of gasoline by 55 centavos per liter, diesel by 90 centavos per liter and kerosene by 95 centavos per liter.

Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) raised the September power rate by P0.1055 per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to P9.1091 per kWh.

HSBC Global Research and an analyst from Security Bank Corp. (SBC) forecast inflation to hit 5.1 percent.

In a report, HSBC Global Research said the uptick was driven by supply-side factors.

“Adverse weather conditions likely resulted in higher food inflation during the month. Additionally, energy prices also remained elevated. Excluding food and fuel, core inflation likely remained stable at 3.3 percent y-o-y (year-on-year),” it said.

Robert Dan Roces, chief economist of SBC, for his part, gave a forecast range of 4.9 to 5.3 percent.

Roces said the heavily-weighted food basket may have accelerated by 0.2 percent month-on-month (mom).

“We see a small dip in vegetable and pork prices, but fish and lowland vegetable costs remain high,” he said.

“For the sixth straight month, Manila Electric Company rates have gone up to reach its highest rate for the year so far at P9.1091 per kilowatt-hour (kWh). This is P0.1055 higher than August's P9.0036. Pump prices are also higher in September, as oil firms have been adjusting their pump prices every week to reflect the up moves in the world oil market,” said Roces.

“These may have caused the utilities and transport baskets to accelerate by 0.8 percent and 0.1 percent mom, respectively. The transport index benefitted from a favorable base which offset an inflationary spike in the basket,” he added.

Forecast for rest of 2021

Roces said the restaurants and services basket may have also gone up by 0.6 percent mom on the back of looser community quarantine curbs.

“We currently expect inflation to average 4.5 percent for 2021, although we are monitoring food and oil price movements as we see these being the primary upside risks in the months ahead. Oil prices, in particular, bear watching with the average level of West Texas, Brent, and Dubai currently at $76/barrel,” he said.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. chief economist Michael Ricafort, meanwhile, said inflation likely settled at 5.0 percent.

“Philippine inflation could have gone up to 5 percent year-on-year in September 2021 on recent storm damage during the typhoon season that again led to some uptick in food prices, which have a significant weight in the inflation basket, as well as higher global oil prices recently among 3-year highs amid some tightness in global energy supplies and other supply-related constraints worldwide,” he said.

Ricafort said inflation may continue to settle and peak at 5 percent levels until October due to the typhoon season and the tail end of the low inflation base.

“However, mathematically, higher inflation base starting November-December 2021 and into 2022 could quantitatively lead to some easing of year-on-year inflation to 3 percent to 4 percent initially, but somewhat offset by global supply-side constraints that could still lead to elevated prices of energy and other global commodities,” said Ricafort.