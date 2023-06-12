Ananda Breaks into HK with Showcasing Event for IDEO Charan 70 Project: Premier Bangkok High-Rise Condo Offering Stunning Chao Phraya River Views and State-of-the-Art Facilities

Ananda Development PCL expands internationally through a strategic alliance with Knightsbridge Partners, entering the Hong Kong market with IDEO Charan 70 – Riverview. The project offers an unparalleled high-rise condo experience in Bangkok with stunning river views and facilities.

BANGKOK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Recognizing the potential of the Hong Kong market, Ananda Development PCL, in collaboration with Knightsbridge Partners, is entrying the Hong Kong market with IDEO Charan 70 – Riverview. This partnership underscores Ananda’s strategic vision for overseas market expansion.



Ananda Development PCL expands internationally through a strategic alliance with Knightsbridge Partners, entering the Hong Kong market with IDEO Charan 70 – Riverview. The project offers an unparalleled high-rise condo experience in Bangkok with stunning river views and facilities.

The IDEO Charan 70 showcase in Hong Kong is scheduled for the 17th and 18th of June 2023, at the JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, from 12pm to 6pm. The showcase is divided into three dedicated sessions: the first at 12pm will be in English, while the latter two at 2pm and 4pm will be presented in Cantonese. Expected is a turnout of 400-500 potential investors, including professionals, bankers, analysts, and Hong Kong expats.

IDEO Charan 70 – Riverview, a 38-storey high-rise condominium in Bangkok, features 1,424 residential units. Its prime location just 295 meters from Bang Phlat MRT station and 4 stops to Bang Sue High-Speed Rail, offers excellent connectivity. Boasting a vibrant urban lifestyle, picturesque river views, and prices starting at 2.5 million baht, IDEO Charan 70 targets discerning property investors and second-home owners. The showcase expects several hundred attendees, considering opportunities Thailand offers real estate investors.

Said Mr Prasert Taedullayasatit, Chief Executive Officer Property, Ananda Development PCL, “We believe that this distinctive property, with its design elements and expansive river views, will resonate with Hong Kong’s discerning investors looking for quality investments and lifestyle experiences. Through our collaboration with Knightsbridge Partners, we aim to cater to the unique needs of our international clientele, with a focus on Hong Kong, bringing substantial sales this year.”

At the event, attendees can enjoy special promotions, complimentary furniture and appliances, and diverse discounts based on selected units.

Adds Mr Kingston Lai, CEO of Knightsbridge Partners, “Knightsbridge Partners takes pride in our expansive network and innovative marketing strategies. We’re committed to strong relationships with developers and agencies, presenting promising investment opportunities to clients. Our track record of success will help showcase Ananda’s properties in an appealing light to investors in Hong Kong.”