Anchor Food Professionals Continues Nationwide Uplift Through The Anchor Legendairy Dream Rewards

The Campaign Provides Support To Both Malaysian Consumers As Well As F&B Businesses Across Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Anchor Food Professionals makes a comeback with its nationwide campaign – Anchor Legendairy Dream Rewards – which runs from 1 September to 31 December 2021. This year, the campaign extends its support to more than 1,300 bakeries, restaurants, and cafés across Malaysia.



Anchor Legendairy Dream Rewards Campaign Poster

It is through the upsurge of digitisation and the need to increase digital outreach methods, Anchor Food Professionals takes this opportunity to support local food expand their digital space by assisting in various social and digital efforts. With that, the brand aims to help these Malaysian food operators gain further digital access to their targeted consumers.

According to Jack Tan, Foodservice Director of Fonterra Brands Malaysia’s, Anchor Food Professionals recognises the importance of having an online brand presence as many consumers are becoming more receptive towards social and e-commerce platforms. "While the pandemic has brought upon many challenges for many local food entrepreneurs, it also presented many opportunities. Digitalisation being one of them, it brings a greater advantage for businesses today to expand their reach to a wider pool of consumers. With that, Anchor Food Professionals strives to support local food operators in accelerating their digital presence across the nation through this campaign," said Tan.

Beyond providing support for local food operators during these trying times, Anchor Food Professionals amplifies its campaign efforts with a nationwide consumer contest which helps provide Malaysians with a boost of morale. Participants will stand a chance to win attractive prizes worth up to RM100,000 for every receipt submitted. To take part, consumers only need to purchase a minimum of RM8 worth of Anchor product-infused dishes and submit a photo of the receipt through the designated contest website. Receipts from dine-ins, take-aways, and order deliveries of participating outlets are eligible for submission. Through this contest, Anchor Food Professionals has partnered with a selection of local chains as well as reputable outlets in the likes of Secret Recipe, The Coffee Bean and Tealeaf, US Pizza, RT Pastry, Daboba, Brew House, and many more. Now, consumers can enjoy a taste of Anchor through their favourite meals and win prizes.

"As an extension to last year’s successful campaign, we wanted to bring back the happiness for our valued partners and consumers with even more exciting prizes to be won. Our goal at Anchor Food Professionals has always been to provide everyday solutions to current situations, with the hope of uplifting the nation in every possible way. We hope that this campaign can capture the spirit of togetherness and happiness through these difficult times," he added.

Interested contest participants can log on to www.dreamwithanchor.com and submit a photo of their receipt. For more information about the contest and the Anchor Legendairy Dream Rewards campaign, please visit www.facebook.com/AnchorFoodProfessionalsMY and www.instagram.com/anchorfp.my.

About Anchor Food Professionals

Anchor Food Professionals reflects the way the foodservice team is now doing business, acting as true consultants, working behind the scenes to deliver exciting new tastes and products for chefs, bakers, caterers, commercial kitchens, hotels, restaurants, quick service restaurants and cafes. The team help businesses with all aspects of their operations from front-of-house presentation and pricing and promotion, to enhancing yield and taste and providing exciting new menu options. By getting to know their customers’ businesses, Anchor Food Professionals supports them by optimizing dairy ingredients through Fonterra’s world leading research and development capabilities and expertise to meet the specific needs of chefs, bakers and restaurant owners.