“‘And we are complete’: Sheryl finally joins Cruz cousins Geneva, Sunshine, Donna in new collaboration”

The much-awaited musical collaboration featuring the Cruz cousins—Geneva, Sunshine, Donna, and, now, Sheryl—has finally happened.

The exciting news was announced by the four on Thursday, as they shared on Instagram a teaser of their reunion via split-screen, with Sunshine captioning hers, “And we are complete!”

The collaboration, they said, is set to drop at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 14.

Last week, Geneva, Sunshine, and Donna did a cover Wilson Phillips’ “You’re In Love.”

Prior to their collaboration, Geneva and Sunshine had done a duet of “Tell Him” by Celine Dion and Barbra Streisand. The two also collaborated in a cover of “I Know Him So Well” by Elaine Page and Barbara Dickson.