Andal Ampatuan Jr. takes Maguindanao massacre convictions to Court of Appeals

MANILA, Philippines–Former mayor of Datu Unsay in Maguindanao, Andal Ampatuan Jr., is taking the decision of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court(QCRTC, which convicted him and 27 others for the death of 57 people, to the Court of Appeals.

On Thursday, Andal Jr. has filed a notice of appeal before the QCRTC Branch 221.

“Accused-Appellant Datu Andal “Unsay” Ampatuan Jr. through undersigned counsel, unto this Honorable Court most respectfully serves notice that he is appealing, as he does hereby appeals to the Honorable Court of Appeals the Consolidated Partial Decision of this Honorable Court promulgated 19 December 2019,” read his notice.

He asked the lower court to grant his notice of appeal and forward the entire record of the case to the Court of Appeals for review and proceedings.

In the Dec. 19, 2019 decision, 56 were acquitted, 28 convicted while 15were meted withsix to 10 years imprisonment for being accessories.

So far, former Shariff Aguak, Maguindanao Mayor Datu Anwar Ampatuan Sr., his sons Anwar Jr. and Anwar Sajid have filed their motions for reconsideration.

In their separate motions for reconsideration (MR), they alleged that there is not enough evidence that is enough to found them guilty of killing 57 people, majority of which are journalists.

“With due respect, the record is bereft of any hint that Datu Anwar [Ampatuan Sr.] had actually cooperated in the commission of the crimes as charged,” read the motion for reconsideration.

Both MRs said the testimony of witness Sukarno Badal is questionable.

Badal identified the father and sons as among those present during the planning stage of now Maguindanao lawmaker Esmael “Toto” Mangudadatu.

Badal said Anwar Sr., during the meeting said “patayin natin yung mga Mangudadatu, pati yung mga sasakyan nila ilibing natin yan.” [Let us kill the Mangudadatus and bury even their vehicles.]

Deadline for filing of appeals, pleadings related to the Dec. 19, 2019 decision is on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.