Andanar asks public to remain positive, keep hopes up as 2020 draws near
MANILA, Philippines — Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar on Saturday urged the public to “remain positive, keep hopes up, and continue to support the government” as 2020 approaches.
Andanar issued the statement following a Pulse Asia survey which showed that 93 percent of Filipinos said they would face 2020 with hope, higher than the 91 percent recorded in 2018.
“With 2019 reaching its end, the Duterte Administration has implemented numerous policies, initiatives, and programs that have translated to beneficial gains and advantages for the Filipinos throughout the year. These undoubtedly will influence them through 2020 and for years to come,” Andanar said in a statement.
The communications secretary detailed several achievements of the Duterte government which included, the increase in the country’s growth rate, management of inflation rate and decrease in crime, poverty, and unemployment rates.
Andanar also noted the “increase in the country’s standing in the Global Corruption Perception Index and Global Innovation Index; effective war on illegal drugs campaign; expansion and prioritization of the Build, Build, Build Program; engaging the local level to help end conflict with the communist group; and expansion of universal healthcare and other social services.”
“With foundations set in place for the years to come, the administration will continue to provide each and every Filipino the much-needed support and service in all aspects of public administration,” Andanar said.
For 2020, Andanar said the country’s economic growth is projected at 6.5 to 7.5 percent, citing the Development Budget Coordination Committee.
“And with further improvements and expansions for plans and policies, development projects, and social services, we will see to it that this optimism is maintained not only until the end of President Duterte’s term, but also for the succeeding years as part of this administration’s legacy,” Andanar said.
What the survey says
The Pulse Asia survey released Friday showed that 93 percent of Filipinos said they will face 2020 with hope while seven percent are undecided. Meanwhile, less than one percent (0.2 percent) said they will face the approaching new year without hope.
In terms of location, the percentage of hopeful Filipinos increased in the National Capital Region, Visayas, and Mindanao, but declined in Balance Luzon.
For socio-economic class, the percentage of Filipinos who said they will face 2020 with hope increased in Class E and declined in class ABC while there were no changes in Class D.
