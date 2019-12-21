Andanar calls on journalists to back passage of media welfare bill
MANILA, Philippines — “If you can elect councilors, mayors, vice-mayors, congressmen, senators, presidents, why are we not able to get a win for ourselves?”
This was the message of Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar on Friday as he called on media workers to support the passage of the Media Workers’ Welfare Act.
The proposed measure seeks to provide “enhanced protection, security, and benefits for media workers.”
“For our fellow media, in other places, in provinces, have high economic vulnerability,” Andanar said in a media engagement in Baguio City.
FEATURED STORIES
“They become blocktimers, they look for supporters, sponsors, more than often the sponsors are politicians. If the politicians ask them to criticize an opponent, they become angry or annoyed. If it cannot be talked over, they’ll just shoot you,” he added.
Andanar said that the proposed measure also ensures capacity in the availment of housing programs, regular employment, job security, and health benefits.
“This administration is working very hard to protect every media worker in this country who is threatened, and also to go after the criminals who have assassinated or killed other media workers,” Andanar said.
Andanar said that the Presidential Task Force on Media Security has also vowed to support the measure.
READ: Bill pushes for standard, higher monthly pay for media workers