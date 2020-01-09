‘Andas wall’ prevents blocking of Black Nazarene image

MANILA, Philippines — The so-called “andas wall,” which is composed of over 2,000 police officers on foot, prevented devotees from blocking both sides and front of the carriage of the Black Nazarene during the annual Traslacion on Wednesday.

The back portion of the andas or carriage carrying the statue was vacated to allow only a few devotees to get near the religious image.

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) implemented this new security measure to allow a smoother and shorter procession for devotees.

Barricades were also placed on both sides to control some of the devotees who are trying to climb the carriage. Police officers are also deployed near the barricades to discipline the devotees.

FEATURED STORIES

EARLIER: Police trying to stop some devotees from approaching the carriage bearing the statue of the Black Nazarene along Roxas Boulevard. @inquirerdotnet pic.twitter.com/5CZAWSQDKc — Consuelo Marquez (@CMarquezINQ) January 8, 2020

The carriage of the Black Nazarene statue departed the stage of Quirino Grandstand in Rizal Park at 4:15 a.m. This was after the traditional morning prayer was conducted at 3:50 a.m. instead of the original schedule at 5 a.m.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government announced that the Philippine National Police fielded more than 13,000 police personnel to ensure safety of the participants during the hours-long procession.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ