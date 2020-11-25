“Andi Eigenmann flaunts her preggy belly at 8 months”

Celebrity mom Andi Eignenmann goes swimming a month before she is due to give birth to her third child.

After finally being reunited with her partner, surfing champion Philmar Alipayo, after six months of staying in Manila, Andi Eigenmann was visibly in high spirits after admitting that she and her kids were feeling low last October because she and her children were not able to fly back to Siargao island where she is now based due to unforeseen circumstances earlier this year.

On her Instagram account last November 24, the 30-year-old actress proudly showed off her baby bump while swimming in a pool on her eighth month of pregnancy. She wrote, “When life gets you down, do you know what you’ve gotta do? Just keep swimming, just keep swimming, swimming, swimming!

Swam through 31 weeks! This pregnancy has def flown by! Soon we will meet the newest addition to our happy island fam. Our little glimmer of hope! But for now, enjoying every moment of this pregnancy, cherishing every moment of it. Just so grateful to have my fam by my side, specially now that @chepoxz is here too!”

Andi is expecting her second child with Philmar. Last year, she gave birth to their daughter Keliana Alohi “Lilo” Eigenmann Alipayo. Andi’s eldest child Ellie is with former boyfriend Jake Ejercito. Her partner Philmar has two sons from a previous relationship.