“Andi Eigenmann gets a YouTube Gold Play Button”

Andi Eigenmann has received the Gold Creator Award from video-sharing site YouTube.

Andi Eigenmann has received the Gold Creator Award from video-sharing site YouTube.

The actress shared the good news on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, July 1, as she posted a video of her daughter Ellie unwrapping the award.

“Thank you to all our 1,000,000+ subscribers on YouTube!!! Watch out for our next vlog this weekend!” she wrote.

The Gold Creator Award is given to YouTube channels with 1 million subscribers.

As of this writing, Andi’s YouTube page, Happy Islanders, where she gives a glimpse of her and her family’s daily life in Siargao, has over 1.08 million subscribers.