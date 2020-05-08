“Andi Eigenmann not bothered about stretch marks, urges fellow moms to embrace flaws”

“This body has done amazing things.”

This is what Andi Eigenmann said as she once again talked about a permanent change in her body after giving birth to two children–her pregnancy stretchmarks–less than a week before Mother’s Day.

On Instagram, the 29-year-old actress shared photos of her baring her stretchmarks in a cropped top.

“I often get questions about how I got rid of my stretch marks. I don’t know why because as you can see in this photo (just like in a couple of others), I never did! With consistent, exercise, eating healthy, and some trusty argan oil, I believe it improved over time, but I’m aware that it will never actually go away. Maybe with the right angle and good lighting … it sometimes seems like it isn’t there. But I’ve had them since having Ellie, and I know that as much as they may become less obvious over time, they will never really go away,” she said.

Ellie, born in November 2011 is Andi’s eldest child. She is the actress’ daughter with her former boyfriend, Jake Ejercito.

Aside from Ellie, Andi also has another daughter, Lilo, with her current partner, pro surfer Philmar Alipayo.

The “Agua Bendita” star went on to urge her fellow moms to embrace their flaws, saying she herself has grown to be “more comfortable” and even “proud” of her stretchmarks because “this body has done amazing things.”

“Just because we have these belly marks, doesn’t mean we aren’t allow to wear your favorite cropped tops and bikinis anymore!” she said.

“I’ve grown to be more comfortable and proud of them because hey! This body has done amazing things. It carried my 2 beautiful girls for 9 months, and gave birth to them safely too! I hope you guys will realise that too,” she added.

Andi had previously opened up about her self-image on Instagram, happily sharing with her social media followers that she has come to accept the so-called imperfections of her body, “freckles, scars, stretch marks, and all.”