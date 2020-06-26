“Andi Eigenmann reunites with daughter Ellie on her 30th birthday”

Andi Eigenmann has received the best gift she could ever wish for on her birthday.

The actress, who turned 30 on Thursday, June 25, happily shared that she was reunited with her daughter, Ellie, on her birthday, as she uploaded a photo of her with her two children on Instagram.

“Spent my 30th birthday with my 2 best girls,” she wrote.

“Papa [Philmar] is not with us at the moment and we miss him, but so grateful to have had the opportunity to finally be with Ellie after so long!” she added, referring to surfer Philmar Alipayo, her partner and father of her youngest child, Lilo.

“We may not be on the island but nothing beats having both my kiddos in my arms!”

Andi, who is based in Siargao, was separated from Ellie for over three months, as the community quarantine imposed in Luzon to contain the spread of the coronavirus has kept her from being able to pick up her daughter in Manila.

Ellie’s father, Jake Ejercito, has been looking after her since then.