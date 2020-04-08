“Andi Eigenmann shares realizations in life while on quarantine in Siargao”

Andi Eigenmann says she still gets to do fun activities that are safe for her and the rest of her family even while on quarantine.

Andi Eigenmann may have been living the island life for quite some time now, but her appreciation for nature has deepened more while on quarantine on the beautiful island of Siargao.

Since moving down South and letting go of her lavish life in Manila a few years back, the 29-year-old celebrity shared how spending time with her family outdoors often allowed her to teach her daughters to give importance to nature as much as she does.

“This quarantine has made me realize how much time we actually spend outdoors as a family! I suddenly don’t know what to do with a big chunk of my time. I hold nature and the great outdoors in high regard because I am aware of it is able to teach my kids and the effect it can give them as they grow old,” she wrote.

According to the Andi, having been able to experience what nature has to offer became a turning point for her to impart how much value it deserves to get.

“I believe that I wouldn’t learn to care so much for nature if I didn’t get the chance to make the most fun memories amongst it. And I just hope it will be the same for my kids,” she stated.

Despite being on quarantine on an island far from the bustling city life, the young celebrity said she still gets to do activities that are safe for her and the rest of her family.

“Don’t get me wrong though, staying optimistic is not difficult for us as a family, and we are still able to manage finding activities to do that are fun and safe! I hope you all are too,” she ended her post.

Andi Eigenmann officially moved to Siargao when she decided to spend her life with her partner Philmar Alipayo. The couple have a daughter named Lilo.