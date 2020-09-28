“Andi Eigenmann shares why she stayed away from the limelight and chose the island life”

Andi Eigenmann recalls the time she shied away from showbiz to start life anew in Siargao.

Andi Eigenmann was very open about her life-changing move to Siargao in 2018 during her interview with Toni Gonzaga on “I Feel You” last Sunday, September 27.

“I was so young and I didn’t really know who I was yet,” she began.

The actress remarked that she felt lost back then and needed time away from show business to find herself.

“I felt so lost. So, in turn, hindi na ako naging masaya. So putting myself away from it gave me the chance to find myself somehow, or my happiness,” she told Toni.

Andi added, “Hindi ko naman tinakbuhan yung public per se. It’s just that I wanted a break. Parang ngayon, ang sarap ng pakiramdam na pagkatapos ko pagdaanan yun, ngayon well-adjusted na ako sa buhay na pinili ko at sa mas ginugusto kong buhay, na tinatanggap siya ng mga tao.”

On what she loves about living in Siargao Island, where her partner Philmar Alipayo is residing, she shared, “I guess it’s a sense of freedom and peace. I get to be, who I want to be or who I really am without anybody judging me.”

Andi also relayed that living on an island is also something that she has been dreaming of since she was little.

“It was my dream for so long, ever since I was a little girl. So parang that feeling of giving myself the dream life that I’ve always wanted allows me to be my best self, be happy,” she stated.

Andi has a 1-year-old child with Philmar named Lilo. And she will be giving birth to their second child early next year.

Also living on the island with the actress is her eldest Ellie, her daughter with ex-boyfriend Jake Ejercito.