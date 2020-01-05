“Andi Eigenman’s first vlog hits 1M in 3 days”

“I am smiling from ear to ear. Thank you for all the love,” said actress-vlogger Andi Eigenmann.

The first vlog of Andi Eigenmann has been viewed for more than 1 million times since it was uploaded on YouTube last December 30.

As of writing, the vlog, which shows a glimpse of the actress’ life in the island with her family and features a sneak peek of their unfinished home, has 1,463,873 views with 81,633 “likes”.

On Instagram, Andi thanked her growing subscribers for their support and promised to release more quality content on “self care, health & fitness, and parenting.”

“EEEEP!! I am smiling from ear to ear because our first ever vlog has reached 1M views in 3 days! We are super grateful! Thank you for all the love for me, [Philmar] and my children. We are even more excited to give you a glimpse of our family and our isla life!” she said.

“Along with it, we also plan to share what we do in terms of simple self care, health & fitness and parenting. We also hope that through our videos, we are able to inspire others to live a simple, happy, yet most of all, an eco conscious life!” she added.

[embedded content]