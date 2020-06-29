“Andre Brouillette and Lou Yanong celebrate their 15th monthsary”

PBB couple Andre Brouillette and Lou Anyong celebrate 15 months of being together at home last June 28.

After finding love inside the Pinoy Big Brother house last year, former housemates Andre Brouillette and Lou Yanong’s relationship is stronger than ever as they celebrated their 15th month together last June 28 with a simple steak dinner at home. The couple known more popularly as “LouDre” showed the public how their romance blossomed on the reality show and how they unexpectedly found true love in each other’s arms. Fans of their love team sent the couple food in honor of celebrating another milestone in their relationship.

Both Andre and Lou shared posts on their respective Instagram accounts sharing how important June 28 was for both of them. Andre shared photos of their dinner on his Instagram stories.