“Andre Brouillette on secret to strong relationship with Lou Yanong: ’She puts up with me’”

Lou Yanong, on the other hand, said it takes both patience and understanding to make their relationship work.

Lou Yanong and Andre Brouillette, collectively known as LouDre, started the year strong with projects lined up for both of them.

Lou, who stars in the musical re-imagining of the hit ABS-CBN barkada series Tabing Ilog, said she still can’t believe everything that is happening in life right now.

“Medyo nakakabaliw na hindi makapaniwala na parang ‘Is this real?’ Until now. For the whole 2020, I just want the best for us, for each other. And we did it for like together,” she said.

Andre, on the other hand, shared that he will be trying out hosting this 2020.

“We learned a lot this year in general. New experiences and new things we’re trying. We’re still here together. Very happy. That’s the main thing,” he said.

He added: “Something new for me would be the hosting ‘cause I’ve been taking workshops. I’m just starting out two projects so far. I’m starting to get more into that. I’m really excited for that field.”

Lou, whose stage debut via Tabing Ilog is set to be her biggest break after her stint inside the PBB house, said she would be focusing on it right now.

“Same with me. Tabing Ilog. It takes a lot of focus and practice talaga. So I’m focusing on that right now. So we don’t know what the next months are gonna be and how they’re gonna turn out. But eveything’s gonna be good,” she said.

The relationship of the couple, which has become more formidable over the past year, shared the secret to their strong relationship.

“Patience [and] Understanding,” Lou said.

“The secret is that she puts up with me,” Andre said. Lou responded by saying: “And he puts up with me. So that’s a perfect combination.”

Andre added: “Accept each other. We’re all not perfect. But at the end of the day, when you miss each other, you come back together and apologize and make up or be happy and celebrate the small things.”

Meanwhile, Lou and Andre, who snagged the PUSH True Love of the Year at the fifth PUSH Awards, thanked those who put in the effort to help them win the award.

“Crazy. It’s our second award together. Thank you so much PUSH. Thank you to everyone who voted. Mapabilang lang talaga dun sa mga na-nominate sobrang lala,” Lou said.

“We have a few awards for me and Lou. So this is one to the collection. Sobrang grateful kami. Salamat po for supporting us,” Andre added.