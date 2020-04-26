“André Brouillette reaches 100K YouTube subscribers”

LouDre fans must be proud as Andre gained more than 100,000 subs on YouTube.

Former Pinoy Big Brother housemate Andre Brouillette has reached a milestone in his vlogging career.

The 1/2 of the LouDre love team has gained more than 100,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel as seen on Sunday, April 26.

Andre’s first vlog could be traced back to ten months ago, featuring his mall show in Lucena.

[embedded content]

Since then, he would occassionally update his supporters with events from his life, mostly vlogging about his experiences with girlfriend Lou Yanong.

[embedded content]

He has uploaded a total of 24 vlogs.