“Andre Paras pens touching message for his stepmom on her birthday”

Andre Paras says he will always protect his stepmom from her critics no matter what happens.

Andre Paras penned a touching message for his mom Lyxen Diomampo on her birthday.

Andre, who has been raised by his stepmom together with his dad Benjie Paras for most of his life, thanked her for taking care of him and allowing him to live a simple life.

“Happy Birthday momI want to thank you for being there for me and taking care of me all these years. I’m thankful that we were able to live a private and simple life,” he wrote.

The 24-year-old actor also expressed how much he cares for his mom whom he said has been the subject of hurtful and mean things even though all she did was take care of them.

“I hate how people think they know you and say hurtful and mean things. It makes you wonder how in the world people come up with these negative things yet we live a private life,” he said.

He then defended his mom from critics, saying he never would’ve been the person that he is today had it not been for his mom.

“If you were a bad person who raised me shouldn’t I also have a bad reputation and a bad life? No, that’s because you and dad raised me the way a child should be raised,” he stated.

Sharing why he is still living under one roof with his parents up to this day, he said: “I’m 24 and you and dad support me in moving out but I still choose to live under your roof because I don’t want to miss waking up to an amazing family.”

READ: LOOK: Siblings complete as Jackie Forster’s youngest child celebrates birthday

Paras, who said he will always protect his mom from critics no matter what happens.

“No matter what people say against you I’m still here to back you up and protect you. I love you and thank you for being my mom,” he said.

See his post below:

READ: Benjie Paras supports his children and Jackie Forster’s reconciliation

Andre and his brother Kobe are sons of Benjie with former actress Jackie Forster. The two were reunited with their estranged mother a few years ago.