“Andrea Brillantes, Kokoy de Santos, and Frankie Pangilinan grace Nylon Manila’s launching covers”

Nylon Manila officially launches in the Philippines with Andrea Brillantes, Kokoy de Santos, and Frankie Pangilinan as its first-ever cover stars.

International brand Nylon has officially launched in the Philippines as it unveiled Nylon Manila’s first cover stars on Saturday evening, November 21.

Catering mainly to younger millennials and to the Gen Z audience, Nylon Manila, which features pop culture, fashion, beauty, and voice, has chosen actress Andrea Brillantes, actor Kokoy de Santos, social media personality Frankie Pangilinan, and Tiktok celebrity Yanyan de Jesus to be their first cover stars whose stories are available on their website – NYLONMANILA.com.

Kapamilya actress Andrea said that she felt “kilig” to have been chosen as one of Nylon Manila’s first cover stars during the brand’s media launch last November 10.

Andrea said that she really prepared for this, knowing the reputation of Nylon. “Ever since siguro five years old pataas, lagi akong pinapapanood ng mama ko ng America’s Next Top Model, as in ‘yun ‘yung parang bond namin ni mama. Lumaki ako sa show na ‘yun so alam na alam ko ‘yun Nylon kasi ‘yun ‘yung laging prize… So ‘yun talaga ‘yung pinakagusto kong magazine ever since kahit hanggang ngayon, lalo na ‘yung BLACKPINK, nakapag-Nylon pa,” she said, referring to her favorite K-pop girl group.

Likewise, Kokoy, who rose to fame after he starred in the Philippine digital boys love (BL) series Gameboys, felt very thankful for the opportunity.

According to Kokoy, he had fun doing the shoot, “Enjoy lang talaga ‘yung shoot. At ‘pag meron akong alam ko na pwedeng [idagdag], may input ako eh open naman sila.”

He also thanked the whole team for choosing him to be a part of this, “Sobrang excited na ako na makita ng buong mundo kung anuman ‘yun mai-o-offer ng Nylon Manila.”

Meanwhile, Frankie, who is the daughter of Megastar Sharon Cuneta and Senator Kiko Pangilinan, shared how her mom reacted upon learning that she is one of the first cover personalities of Nylon Manila.

Frankie, who said that they don’t discuss work too much in their household lately, narrated that she told her mom about Nylon on the day of the shoot as she was heading out.

The Megastar was still sleepy during that time, she lightheartedly recalled. “So on the day itself, I just sort of went to her room, I just made beso and I was like, ‘Mama, I’m going to go.’ And she was like, ‘You’re going out?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah.’ And she was like, ‘Why? What’s happening?’, and then I explained the situation; she was like, ‘Oh my god. Wow,’ and then she fell asleep,” she laughingly said. Her dad, for his part, drove her to the shoot and picked her up as well.

Meanwhile, Frankie also recalled enjoying the shoot so much, even calling it her best day of the year. “And I just had so much fun. Like hands down, best day of my year. There’s no competition naman also kasi so I can confidently say that the Nylon shoot is the best day of my entire year,” she said.