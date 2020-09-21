“Andrea Brillantes now has 10 million Instagram followers”

Andrea Brillantes happily announced over the weekend that she now has 10 million followers on Instagram.

In her latest post, the actress said she never expected that she would reach 10 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

“Sobrang saya ko na dati sa 500k tapos ngayon 10M na kayo na finofollow ako. ‘Di ako makapaniwala na may ganun kadaming tao na gustong makita ang mga daily posts ko grabe,” she said.

She then thanked her fans and followers for their support.

“Maraming salamat sa bawat isa sa inyo. Ang dami kong na achieve ng dahil sainyong lahat. Thank you ulit and I love you all so much,” she added.

It was just last June when Andrea hit nine million followers on Instagram.

Andrea, 17, starred in the hit afternoon series “ Kadenang Ginto .”

She became part of the Gold Squad with co-stars Seth Fedelin, Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri.