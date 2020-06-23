“Andrea Brillantes now has 9 million followers on Instagram”

Andrea Brillantes on Monday announced that she now has nine million followers on Instagram.

In her post, the teen star thanked her fans and followers for their support.

“Maraming maraming salamat po sa 9M FOLLOWERS!! Sobra ko pong saya. Mahal na mahal ko po kayong lahat. Stay safe everyone!!!” she said.

Andrea, 17, starred in the hit afternoon series “Kadenang Ginto.”

She is part of the Gold Squad with co-stars Seth Fedelin, Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri.