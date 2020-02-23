“Andrea Brillantes on gaining 8M Instagram followers: ‘Never thought I’d reach this much’”

PUSH awards winner Andrea Brillantes grows more than 2M followers in less than one year.

It’s been eight years since she first opened her Instagram account and Andrea Brillantes’s following has only gotten bigger with each year. Less than a year ago, she celebrated gaining six million followers on Instagram. Last February 21, the Kadenang Ginto actress happily announced she had hit the eight million followers mark already. She wrote, “Happy 8M to all of us ❣️Never thought I’d reach this much Thank you ️”

The 16-year-old actress and influencer also has almost half a million followers on Twitter and is known for posting glamour and OOTD shots.

Andrea received multiple nominations in the PUSH awards this year in categories like Push Female Celebrity of the Year, Push #OOTDGoals Female of the year, and the Beauty Goals of the year award which she eventually took home. She was most recently known for her role as Marga Bartolome in the trending series Kadenang Ginto and is currently being paired with Seth Fedelin.

Off camera, Andrea is also busy with the construction of a brand new three-storey house for her family. In previous interviews, Andrea has always been vocal about saving up to buy her dream home.