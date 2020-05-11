“Andrea-Seth love team turns one”

Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin celebrated their first anniversary as a love team.

Andrea Brillantes and Seth Fedelin celebrated their first anniversary as a love team.

The two took to Instagram to share their messages for each other as they thanked their fans for their support.

“Eto ‘yung unang araw na nakatrabaho kita. Napakagaling mo at napakasaya mo makasama. I’m happy na sa ‘yo napunta ang role na ‘yan at ikaw ang nakasama ko nakakatuwa na one year na tayo magkasama at ang SethDrea fam. Maraming salamat po sa nagmamahal at sumusupporta sa ‘ming dalawa! Palagi pa po namin pagbubutihan. Let’s stay strong,” wrote Andrea in the caption.

Seth, for his part, simply wrote: “Ako at siya. Happy 1st anniversary!”

“SethDrea” as their onscreen tandem is known to their fans, were paired in the hit ABS-CBN series “ Kadenang Ginto ” as part of the Gold Squad with fellow young stars Francine Diaz and Kyle Echarri.

