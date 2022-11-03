Andrea Torres Earns Praise for Her Acting Skills as ‘Sisa’ in MCAI

Andrea Torres’ Acting as ‘Sisa’ in Maria Clara at Ibarra Praised by Netizens

Kapuso actress Andrea Torres earned praise from the online community for her acting as ‘Sisa’ in GMA’s teleserye ‘Maria Clara at Ibarra.

The Kapuso actress became a Twitter trend thanks to her outstanding “Sisa” performance. For her portrayal of the mother who lost her sanity in Dr. Jose Rizal’s book “Noli Me Tangere,” Andrea has won praise and respect.

The fantasy series “Maria Clara at Ibarra” on the GMA Network is currently bringing the well-known book to life. Because of the painful scenario in which Sisa was prevented from seeing her children Crispin and Basilio, “Sisa,” “Andrea Torres,” and even the hashtag “#MCIKumpisal” are trending on social media.

The remark “Crispin, Basilio, ang anak ko!” which has been frequently used in parodies or when there is a moment like this astonished the audience as well. Some online users said that she deserved recognition for making them cry.

In her tweet, the actress thanked her for the overwhelming praise. “Ay grabe sasabog ang puso ko. Sobra kong naappreciate 🙏 Lalo na pag sinasabi niyo na di na lang basta baliw si Sisa sa paningin niyo. That’s the best 🙏❤️🥲 TGBTG. #MCIKumpisal.”

Ay grabe sasabog ang puso ko. Sobra kong naappreciate 🙏 Lalo na pag sinasabi niyo na di na lang basta baliw si Sisa sa paningin niyo. That’s the best 🙏❤️🥲 TGBTG. #MCIKumpisal — Andrea Torres (@andreaetorres) November 2, 2022

Barbie Forteza’s portrayal of Klay was praised as well because it was claimed that she was powerless to alter the events as described in Rizal’s book. Barbie’s prayer in a church setting, which questions why God permits friars to abuse women and children, is also popular.

