Andrew E Admits His Name Submitted for Government Post

Andrew E Revealed His Name Submitted for Government Post

ANDREW E – The Filipino rapper admitted that his name was allegedly submitted for a government post in the administration.

One of the busiest artists during the Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte campaign was the seasoned rapper. He did, however, draw flak for backing the aforementioned political group.

He disclosed that all he truly received from PBBM was an embrace, despite allegations that he received a substantial sum of money in exchange for his performance. And he recently acknowledged that his name had been put forward by a number of candidates for a government position under the current administration.

The rapper was questioned about his willingness to take on the duties of a public servant. In reality, the 55-year-old musician said, he just wanted to serve his Dongalo Wreckords. And now that he feels like he has a little more clout as an artist and an actor, he realizes that this is the ideal chance to assist them.

“Siguro it’s about time again, you know, na makatulong naman ako nang kaunti pa sa mga rapper ko na medyo nagtatandaan sila. And yet, gusto ko pa ring dagdagan ang achievements nila,”he said.

“A group of people submitted my name for the government ano. Maybe position or whatever. But with me kasi, ano… I’d like to do service to, you know, my Dongalo Wreckords,” he added in an interview with PEP.ph.

The rapper believes that there are many others who are much more skilled and qualified to serve the public than he is. He would like to offer them this chance, but he will make room for those who are more committed to serving the public.

“Ako naman, magpapaka-busy na muna ako na tumulong sa tao and at the same time, palawigin din yung career ko na para lalong makatulong again lalo sa marami,” he said.

READ ALSO: Ogie Diaz Flags Marcoleta Over Call to Probe ABS-CBN, TV5 Deal

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.