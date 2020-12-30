“Andrew E. opens up about health challenge he experienced this year”

Andrew E. reveals that he had cholesterol blockade last February.

Andrew E. revealed that he experienced a challenge with his health this year.

In an interview in Magandang Buhay , the Filipino rapper shared that he had a cholesterol blockade early this year.

“Last February, nagkaroon ako ng cholesterol blockade. Mapalad, napakabait ng Panginoon na na-guide ako, made me strong, and hindi ako binawasan ng tapang,” he said.

He relayed that he was really weak the past months because of his health condition.

“Kunwari itong guesting na ito ay nangyari four months ago, ako magsasabi sa inyo na baka hindi muna ako mag-guesting kasi ang lakas ko is like 30%… Kapag hahawak sa rail, ang kailangan ko dalawang [kamay],” he revealed.

Fortunately, he has recovered already.

“The whole duration of the pandemic. Aside from spending time with the family, is at the same time recovering sa lakas, strength. From 30% now ay 90% to 95%. Kaya nga ‘magandang buhay,'” he said.

According to Andrew, what he went through taught him a lot about the importance of taking good care of his health.

Another realization he had this year is the importance of helping other people.

“The more na na-realize mo na dito sa larangan ng ginagawa mo, it is more like looking towards other people. Wala na ‘yung ano kaya ‘yung kakainin ko mamaya [kundi] ano kaya ‘yung pwede kung ibigay sa iba? Ganon na kasi ‘yung maliit na bagay nare-realize mo na sobrang laki sa ibang tao,” he shared.