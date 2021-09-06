Anemic during the pandemic

“May terminal cancer po ang asawa ko pero mahal na mahal ko po ang kumpanya ko (My wife has terminal cancer but I really love my company),” Nonoy shared during a coaching session. Teary-eyed, he forced a smile as he explained why he took early retirement from a downsizing company. Disoriented, he does not know what to do. At 56, he believes he can no longer find work. Establishing a business is out of the question as most of his retirement funds will be used to take care of his wife.

The jobs of Nonoy and 10.17 million other Filipinos were disrupted by the ongoing pandemic based on June data from the Philippine Statistics Authority. As the Delta variant took hold and the government again put Metro Manila under a lockdown, at least 178 establishments laid off 5,322 Filipinos.

Wayne Cascio, the former chairman of the Society for Human Resource Management Foundation, called downsizing “the planned elimination of positions and jobs.” It is a deliberate decision to lay off workers and is a well-known and leading solution for business survival.

Downsizing, however, leaves companies anemic and weak. Cascio lamented that many firms downsize without appropriate plans to curb the results of reduced headcounts. Downsizing decreases profitability, productivity, quality, morale, learning, commitment, and teamwork. It increases conflicts, distrust of management, employee turnover, stress, anxiety, depression, and resistance to change. Despite these, strategy expert Raushan Gross found that layoffs are a conventional strategy “that is here to stay.” Despite the negative effects, downsizing will persist.

Downsizing is not a simple solution. It requires significant preparation, execution, and institutionalization. The strategic aim should be long-term and comprehensive with a focus on cost-cutting, productivity gains, and increased earnings. What can companies do to supplement and implement better downsizing? At the minimum, the goals should be clear, the change process framed as an opportunity, and affected employees empowered to communicate.

Franco Gandolfi, an organizational development expert, provided recommendations for decision-makers:

* Prepare for downsizing and involve survivors in the plan. This gives them a sense of control, better engagement, and an opportunity to help redesign the work.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; margin-bottom: 20px; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

* Provide downsizing-specific training. This helps survivors with new job tasks, additional workloads, and pressure to work harder.

* Plan for survivor’s syndrome by providing counseling, support, help, and retraining.

* Manage downsizing costs such as recruitment, training, and development for new employees.

* Use downsizing as a last resort by utilizing alternatives. Companies can freeze hire, use attrition, eliminate overtime, minimize contingent workers, redeploy employees, consume leaves, and use early retirements.

Organizations and employees are hemorrhaging alike during this challenging time. Corporations are struggling to avoid bankruptcy. Similarly, employees are finding themselves disoriented, stressed, and anxious. Coupled with other life challenges, some have hit rock bottom. Still, companies who truly care can make a difference by inspiring hope, guiding employees to cope with changes, and utilizing alternatives before resorting to layoffs.

I will never forget the face of Nonoy. Despite his attempts to force a smile, I sensed his heart crumbling. My internet connection suddenly lagged as I concealed my tears. I need to bring him hope and frame what has happened as an opportunity.

Hannibal George A. Marchan is a PhD in Business student from De La Salle University Taft. He works as a consultant for Lee Hecht Harrison, a company that helps Filipinos who lost their jobs and companies downsizing during the pandemic. He specializes in business strategy, operations management, and learning and development.