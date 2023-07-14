Anergy Building Services: Mitigating Rising Costs and Embracing Industry Transformations

SINGAPORE, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Anergy Building Services, a leading provider of professional cleaning solutions, is committed to delivering exceptional services while addressing the impact of the Progressive Wage Model and industry transformations on overall costs. As a valued service partner, Anergy Building Services is dedicated to helping clients navigate these changes and achieve cost-effective solutions without compromising quality.

The implementation of the Progressive Wage Model has undoubtedly affected the costs associated with service procurement. Recognising the impact, Anergy Building Services has taken proactive steps to assist clients in managing and mitigating these rising costs. By closely collaborating with clients, Anergy offers tailored strategies that align with the Progressive Wage Model, ensuring fair wages for workers while optimizing efficiency and minimizing expenses.

Wage adjustment and increment to the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) baseline wage floor from July 1 each year PWM Job Level 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 General Cleaner Indoor Cleaner $1,312 +$258 ($1,570) +$170 ($1,740) +$170 ($1,910) +$170 ($2,080) +$170 ($2,250) +$170 ($2,420) Tabletop Cleaner $1,421 +$249 +$170 +$170 +$170 +$170 +$170 Outdoor cleaner Healthcare cleaner Dishwasher Conservancy general cleaner Restroom cleaner Refuse collector $1,530 +$265 ($1,795) + $265 ($2,060) +$265 ($2,325) +$170 ($2,495) +$170 ($2,665) +$170 ($2,835) Multi-skilled cleaner cum machine operator Conservancy refuse collector $1,749 + $261 ($2,010) +$260 ($2,270) +$260 ($2,530) +$170 ($2,700) +$170 ($2,870) +$170 ($3,040) Supervisor Mechanical driver $1,967 +$243 ($2,210) +$245 ($2,455) +$245 ($2,700) +$170 ($2,870) +$170 ($3,040) +$170 ($3,210)

As part of its commitment to providing value-added services, Anergy Building Services has implemented several initiatives to support clients in the face of rising costs. Currently, there are five key approaches in place, designed to maximize cost efficiency without compromising service quality.

i) Adopt a leaner manpower deployment to circumvent the hefty wage increase from 2023 to 2028.

ii) Reduce all unnecessary work hours beyond normal working hours on weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays and Public Holidays as these constitute to a higher labour cost with the higher base salaries and its respective multipliers.

iii) Introduce more efficient cleaning chemicals, materials and tools to improve efficiency of the remaining workforce.

iv) Deploying more technology to improve on work processes to reduce menial work and improve productivity.

v) Upskilling all our human resources to embrace the new work processes and methods to justify the hire wage.

These strategies encompass innovative cleaning methodologies, optimized resource allocation, and enhanced operational processes, resulting in a streamlined approach that helps to control the rising cleaning expenditure because of the PWM.

In addition to addressing cost concerns, Anergy Building Services is actively assisting clients who wish to transit to Outcome Based Contracts (OBC). By aligning service outcomes with performance metrics, Anergy ensures that clients receive tangible and measurable results. This approach not only fosters a strong partnership between Anergy and its clients but also enables them to achieve their specific operational goals while optimizing costs.

Anergy Building Services’ commitment to excellence extends beyond cost management. The company fully embraces the objectives outlined in the Environmental Services Industry Transformation Map (ESITM) 2025. By aligning its strategies with the proposed measures, Anergy ensures that clients benefit from sustainable practices, advanced technologies, and continuous improvement, resulting in efficient and environmentally friendly cleaning solutions.

Looking ahead to industry developments, Anergy Building Services acknowledges the significance of the New General Cleaning License introduced by the National Environment Agency (NEA) starting in 2024. Anergy is well-prepared for the changes that lie ahead and is committed to meeting the new requirements set forth by NEA. Clients can expect seamless transition and adherence to industry standards, while continuing to receive the highest level of service excellence.

With a focus on mitigating rising costs, embracing industry transformations, and delivering exceptional cleaning services, Anergy Building Services remains dedicated to serving as a trusted partner for clients across Singapore. By implementing innovative strategies, adapting to regulatory changes, and fostering strong client relationships, Anergy Building Services is poised to continue its commitment to excellence in the cleaning services industry.

